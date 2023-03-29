For real this time: It’s Biscuit’s final game with the Washington Capitals

Capitals fans made their bittersweet goodbye Wednesday night, as Biscuit attended his final home game as the official team dog. A service dog in training through America’s VetDogs, Biscuit will soon graduate and be paired with a veteran for his forever home.

Biscuit, who recently dropped the ceremonial first puck on Caps Canine Night, received a sendoff from the Capitals organization during the team’s game against the New York Islanders.

It was previously announced that Biscuit’s final game would be Caps Canine Night, but he got to spend a few more weeks with the team and its fans.

Capitals PA announcer Wes Johnson narrated a tribute to the beloved team dog, wishing him luck in his new endeavor.

“Biscuit quickly crawled his way into the hearts of Washington Capitals players, front office, and fans,” said Johnson.

“At this time, ladies and gentlemen, we’d like to welcome and wish Biscuit good luck on his next big adventure,” he added, earning Biscuit a round of applause from Capitals faithful.

Slapshot even threw confetti as the announcement was made.

Our little Biscuit is all grown up 🐾

Before the game, Biscuit even got the chance for a few final kisses from Capitals players, several of whom he has known since his puppy days.

Biscuit came to the Capitals through a partnership with America’s VetDogs, joining the team as a nine-week-old puppy in 2021. Since then, he has given Caps fans plenty of adorable moments, from taking photos as a literal Biscuit in a basket to hosting a kissing booth for Valentine’s Day.

He even earned the spot as ESPN’s top hockey dog in 2021, shortly after joining the team.

Though Wednesday marked his final home game, Biscuit will remain with the team for a little while longer before he officially completes his training as a service dog.

After his graduation, Biscuit will join Captain, the Caps’ first team dog, as alumni of the America’s VetDogs program. The organization provides service animals to disabled US veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders, allowing them to live more independently.

Though we’re selfishly sad to see Biscuit go, we know that he has an important job ahead of him. Best of luck, Biscuit!

