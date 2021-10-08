Here’s Biscuit in a basket

NBC Sports Washington’s Craig Laughlin has given us many fantastic Lockerisms over the years from hold it here! and jockstrapper (great move) to pizza (bad turnover) and shinny hockey (which once was mistaken for a similar sounding but much more naughty word).

But Locker’s biscuit in a basket phrase, which he uses to describe a goal, is by far his most famous. So naturally, when the Capitals adopted a new dog, which they brilliantly named Biscuit, fans demanded to see said puppy in a basket.

It didn’t take long for the Capitals to oblige: 10 days, you guys.

It did not disappoint.

HI, BISKY. DID YOU KNOW YOU ARE A SUPER CUTE PUPPER AND I LOVE YOUR EYES! YOUR NAME MEANS PUCK AND NOW YOU ARE IN A BASKET, WHICH IS A METAPHOR FOR A NET, SO YOU ARE A GOAL RIGHT NOW. WHY AM I SCREAMING!?!?!

Craig Laughlin actually got an opportunity to meet Biscuit during the pup’s Media Day – OMG I FORGOT HE HAD A MEDIA DAY IT WAS THE CUTEST – joking “Biscuit in the basket has a new ring to it!”

Biscuit has been a very busy boy since being brought to the team. He signed his first pro contract today. HIS FIRST CONTRACT?????

caps contract: signed

signing bonus: belly scratches pic.twitter.com/NGYYewjIvh — Biscuit (@CapsPup) October 8, 2021

He also recently made an appearance at Capitals practice – NO, WHY WASNT I THERE?! – where Evgeny Kuznetsov made sure to say hi.

Kuznetsov’s greeting to Biscuit: “What’s up, dog?” — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) October 7, 2021

He also appears to have stolen TJ Oshie’s glove, which he may or may not be small enough to live in.

i told @TJOshie77 this is my glove nowwww pic.twitter.com/lJiVTmZEDP — Biscuit (@CapsPup) October 7, 2021

And then he galloped on the ice. LOOK AT HOW HAPPY HE IS!!!!!

Biscuit playing on the ice pic.twitter.com/trW2hL2TJJ — JJ Regan (@JJReganNBCS) October 7, 2021

Anyways, Biscuit, we kinda like you a lot. Keep being you: a ray of sunshine on a rainy day.

atleast u have me on twitter pic.twitter.com/afNbUz363t — Biscuit (@CapsPup) October 4, 2021

Headline photo: @capspup/@craig_laughlin18