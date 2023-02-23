Home / News / The Capitals team dog, Biscuit, attended his final game. He dropped the ceremonial first puck on Caps Canine Night.

The Capitals team dog, Biscuit, attended his final game. He dropped the ceremonial first puck on Caps Canine Night.

By Faith Harris

February 23, 2023 10:10 pm

Unfortunately, traded former Capitals, Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway, aren’t the only people we have to say goodbye to tonight.

Capitals’ team dog Biscuit is preparing to graduate from his training program. Thursday, “Caps Canines Night” was Biscuit’s final game as team dog.

As the senior dog at the event, the Capitals gave Biscuit the honor of doing the ceremonial puck drop, and it’s too cute not to see.

Biscuit also had his own plushie created and handed out to fans who bought specific tickets for the game.

The Capitals partnered with Americas VetDogs, an organization that raises and trains dogs to provide support to veterans looking to regain independence. Biscuit joined the team on September 27th, 2021, three months after the Capitals’ first team dog, Captain, graduated from his service program. The hockey community immediately fell in love with the pup and his name “Biscuit” referencing a nickname for a hockey puck. He was even given the title as “Best Hockey Dog” by ESPN back in November 2021.

As for the other puppies in attendance tonight, they seemed to find their way around the arena pretty well.

One spent the night hanging out with the Capitals mascot, Slapshot.

Another was spotted sliding around on the ice while playing fetch before the game started.

One of them even stopped by the media box during 2nd intermission to see Craig Laughlin and give his thoughts on the game.

As one final surprise for the night, Captain and his veteran stopped by the game to visit Biscuit and the rest of Capital One Arena.

While this may be his final game as official team dog, Biscuit will still be around to finish his final steps of training. After he has his official graduation, Biscuit will be paired with a US Veteran to aid on day-to-day tasks, just like Captain.

It’s always hard to say goodbye, but Biscuit is officially ready for his next journey. He’s trained his whole life for this.

Headline photo: @pennybacker/Twitter

