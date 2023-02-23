Capitals trade Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov to Boston Bruins for three draft picks

It developed quickly. A little after 5 PM Eastern we learned that the Washington Capitals would scratch defender Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway tonight for trade-related reasons. Now we learn they have been traded to the Boston Bruins.

The Capitals will receive Craig Smith, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick, and a 2024 third-round pick.

Elliotte Friedman was to break the news.

Hearing it is both Orlov and Hathaway to BOS — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 23, 2023

The Capitals will receive forward Craig Smith, 33, in the deal, according to Pierre Lebrun. Smith is on an expiring contract, and his inclusion provides the Bruins with salary-cap relief.

The Capitals will receive three picks in the deal: a first, second, and a third in each of the next three drafts.

The Minnesota Wild were also included in the deal to add salary retention for Boston. In exchange, Boston receives KHL forward Andrei Svetlakov, 26.

“This trade allows us to acquire draft capital, infuse youth and restock our system,” Washington GM Brian MacLellan said in a statement. “While this season has proven challenging with injuries to our significant players, we are in a position to use some of our current assets to retool our club and build a competitive team moving forward.”

Orlov, 31, was drafted by the Capitals in 2009. He has played 686 games with team and recorded eight points in their Stanley Cup championship run. The Capitals will retain half ($2,550,000) of Orlov’s salary through the end of this season.

Hathaway, also 31, was signed by the Capitals in 2019. Hathaway has been a staple of Washington’s excellent fourth line in that time and has scored nine goal this season.

From the Capitals:

Capitals Acquire 2023 First-Round Pick, 2025 Second-Round Pick, 2024 Third-Round Pick and Craig Smith from Boston for Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have acquired a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and forward Craig Smith from the Boston Bruins in exchange for defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. The Capitals will retain 50 percent of Orlov’s salary as part of the trade. “We would like to thank Dmitry and Garnet for their contributions to our organization,” said MacLellan. “Dmitry has been with our organization for almost 14 years and was a key contributor in helping us win the Stanley Cup in 2018. Garnet has been an important part of our team and a role model off the ice for his contributions to our community. We wish both players all the best with Boston. “This trade allows us to acquire draft capital, infuse youth and restock our system. While this season has proven challenging with injuries to our significant players, we are in a position to use some of our current assets to retool our club and build a competitive team moving forward.” The Capitals now have six picks in the 2023 NHL Draft, including two first-round picks and three total picks in the first two rounds. Washington owns their first, second, fourth, fifth and seventh-round picks, as well as Boston’s first round-pick in 2023. The Capitals also own seven selections in the 2024 NHL Draft – their first, third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh-round picks, as well as Boston’s third-round pick – and eight selections in the 2025 NHL Draft. Smith, 33, has recorded 10 points (4g, 6a) in 42 games with the Bruins this season. The 6’0”, 204-pound forward has reached the 20-goal mark in five of his 12 NHL seasons and has posted a positive plus/minus rating in 10-straight campaigns. In 831 career games with Boston and the Nashville Predators, Smith has recorded 408 points (195g, 213a). Smith, a native of Madison, Wisconsin, was selected by the Predators in the fourth round, 98th overall, in the 2009 NHL Draft. Orlov, 31, has recorded 256 points (60g, 196a) in 686 career games with Washington. Orlov, who won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018, was drafted by Washington in the second round, 55th overall, in the 2009 NHL Draft. Hathaway, 31, has recorded 76 points (38g, 38a) in 257 games with the Capitals. Hathaway, who signed with Washington as a free agent in 2019, has registered 116 points (54g, 62a) in 432 career games with the Capitals and Calgary Flames.

This story has been updated.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB