Capitals holding Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway out of game against Ducks for trade-related reasons

Update: The Capitals have traded Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway to the Boston Bruins.

It appears the Capitals possibly have made their decision on whether or not to be sellers at this year’s trade deadline.

The team announced on Thursday that they will be holding defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway out of their game against the Anaheim Ducks for trade-related reasons.

Orlov has played in 43 games for the Caps this season and has recorded 19 points (3g, 16a). Outside of John Carlson (23:24), no other Caps player plays more time on ice per game than Orlov (22:43). He is an unrestricted free agent at season’s end.

NHL insider Chris Johnston reported this week that the Caps were receiving calls on Orlov about his availability. That news came after it was made known that Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan has reportedly had trouble trying to extend the Russian defenseman.

Hathaway has tallied 16 points (9g, 7a) in 59 games this season. The rugged winger plays a big part on the team’s checking line and on their penalty kill. He is also an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason.

The Caps and Ducks are set to do battle at 7 pm tonight inside Capital One Arena. The Caps enter that matchup in a precarious spot in the Eastern Conference when it comes to the playoff race.

