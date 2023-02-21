Report: Dmitry Orlov’s name emerging in trade chatter

The Washington Capitals lost their fifth consecutive game in regulation on Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings, falling even lower in the Eastern Conference standings.

With a possible playoff berth getting further and further out of reach, the Capitals are, according to NHL insider Chris Johnston, getting calls about its best overall defenseman, Dmitry Orlov.

Orlov is an unrestricted free agent at season’s end. Capitals GM Brian MacLellan is reportedly trying to extend Orly to an extension, but those talks aren’t progressing.

Johnston reported on TSN’s Insider Trading segment that the Russian defender is getting attention across the league from contending teams.

Well, this is a potentially significant development because Orlov’s name has started to emerge in trade chatter. And I think there’s a couple reasons for this. The one that you key on there, the fact they’re sputtering a bit in Washington. Teams are calling general manager Brian MacLellan to see what he’s going to do with his unrestricted free agents. There’s also the fact that the Capitals have been negotiating with Orlov. And I was told by a well-placed source on Tuesday that those talks are nowhere right now, there’s no progress towards a deal. And so I don’t think the Capitals have given up on signing Orlov, I don’t think they’ve committed to being full on sellers, but if they get either a strong offer right now, or he’s unsigned at the end of next week, I think they have a very interesting decision on Orlov.

Orlov is one of seven free agents on the blue line heading into the summer. The Capitals have only one defenseman under contract for next season, John Carlson.

The Capitals, who are looking to contend, would obviously want Orlov in the mix moving forward, but if it’s clear he won’t re-sign and the team chooses to be sellers, Orlov could end up being the Capitals’ best trade chip.

Orlov has spent his entire career — all 11 NHL seasons — with the Capitals and helped lead them to a Stanley Cup in 2018.

