Biscuit formally placed as facility dog at Walter Reed, receives honorary designation of Marine Corps Corporal

His name isn’t Biscuit anymore. It’s U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Biscuit. Or Cpl. Biscuit, for short.

Wednesday, the Capitals announced that their precious team pup was formally placed as a facility dog at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Biscuit recently completed his training and is now the seventh Walter Reed Facility Dog dedicated to easing stress and enhancing the well-being and mental health for patients and staff.

On Tuesday, November 7, Cpl. Biscuit was honored during an enlistment ceremony at Walter Reed. It as there he got his new rank. The event was attended by his puppy raiser Deana Stone; Capitals players Nic Dowd and Beck Malenstyn; U.S. Navy Captain Melissa Austin; and Walter Reed patients and staff.

Afterward, Capitals players and Cpl. Biscuit spent time with patients bringing good cheer and getting good pets (Sgt. Biscuit only).

Cpl. Biscuit will now rub elbows with Sully H.W. Bush, a fellow facility dog who also served as a service dog to President George H.W. Bush.

Per a Capitals release, “facility dogs are initially bred and trained as service dogs for individuals with disabilities. However, some of these dogs undergo a “career change” and are trained in Animal Assisted Therapy skills, becoming military hospital facility dogs at Walter Reed. The Walter Reed Facility Dog program aims to deliver interactive care to patients and staff through creative Animal Assisted Interventions, with a mission to alleviate stress and enhance the overall well-being of both patients and staff.”

According to reader Matt, Cpl. Biscuit has had a presence in Walter Reed’s physical therapy department since late October.

Congratulations, Cpl. Biscuit. We are so very, very proud of you!

Photos courtesy of the @capitals