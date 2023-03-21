Gr802 Night Open Thread: Capitals vs Blue Jackets (March 21, 2023)

The Washington Capitals are back home after a not-so-great trip up to Minnesota to play the Wild. Meeting them at Capital One Arena will be Metropolitan foes in the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The Blue Jackets were recently mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. They have lost three games in a row and eight of their last 10. They will also be without head coach Brad Larsen due to a death in his family.
Tonight’s post is an open thread and not a live blog again because we will be a tad shorthanded and it’s a big Alex Ovechkin coverage night given the pregame festivities.
The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington + and puck drop will probably be later than normal due to Gr802 Night.
