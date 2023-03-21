The inner lining of Alex Ovechkin’s suit for Gr802 Night is incredible

The incomparable Tom Barnett, a suit designer for many sports stars, is bringing his style and swag to Alex Ovechkin on the Capitals captain’s big night.

Barnett made a special 1 of 1 suit for Ovechkin that features a highly-designed inner lining that includes imagery from the superstar’s biggest moments and family life.

The suit will presumably be worn by Ovechkin during Gr802 Night at Capital One Arena, where the Capitals will celebrate Ovi passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

A quick look at the video Barnett posted, the inner lining includes imagery of:

The Capitals Stanley Cup championship

Handing the Cup off to Nicklas Backstrom

Ovechkin’s immediate family including Nastya, Sergei, and Ilya

A photo of Ovechkin with his father Mikhail and another with both dad and mom

The 2011 Winter Classic (football)

A cover story from the Washington Post

The Goal on a movie strip

His custom gloves

Hats signifying his many hat trick

Ovi’s personal Nike logo

Ovi wearing his “Well I’m not Michael Jordan” hoodie

A goal hug with fellow countrymen, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Dmitry Orlov

The 2018 Stadium Series Game

The Capitals’ Stanley Cup banner

Braden Holtby

Here’s a closer look at some of the other intricate design touches.

The level of detail is immaculate but not a surprise considering Barnett’s past work for the team.

Barnett masterminded a creative suit for John Carlson for the team’s 2018 Stadium Series game at Navy. It included Carlson’s number 74 in felt fabric on the arm and included an inner lining featuring football plays.

Including Ovechkin, Barnett has also made suits for other Capitals stars like Evgeny Kuznetsov and Dmitry Orlov.

Barnett also made a special suit for Capitals center Dylan Strome earlier this season that included special nods to his family and dogs.

Tom Barnett’s incredible custom suit for Dylan Strome earlier this season@TomBarnettNY pic.twitter.com/E34z8VzsKS — Ian Oland (@ianoland) March 21, 2023

The inner lining of Strome’s jacket features imagery of his family and dogs pic.twitter.com/wuMqruKzBB — Ian Oland (@ianoland) March 21, 2023

Screenshots: @tombarnettny/IG