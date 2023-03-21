Home / News / The inner lining of Alex Ovechkin’s suit for Gr802 Night is incredible

The inner lining of Alex Ovechkin’s suit for Gr802 Night is incredible

By Ian Oland

March 21, 2023 2:34 pm

The incomparable Tom Barnett, a suit designer for many sports stars, is bringing his style and swag to Alex Ovechkin on the Capitals captain’s big night.

Barnett made a special 1 of 1 suit for Ovechkin that features a highly-designed inner lining that includes imagery from the superstar’s biggest moments and family life.

The suit will presumably be worn by Ovechkin during Gr802 Night at Capital One Arena, where the Capitals will celebrate Ovi passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

A quick look at the video Barnett posted, the inner lining includes imagery of:

  • The Capitals Stanley Cup championship
  • Handing the Cup off to Nicklas Backstrom
  • Ovechkin’s immediate family including Nastya, Sergei, and Ilya
  • A photo of Ovechkin with his father Mikhail and another with both dad and mom
  • The 2011 Winter Classic (football)
  • A cover story from the Washington Post
  • The Goal on a movie strip
  • His custom gloves
  • Hats signifying his many hat trick
  • Ovi’s personal Nike logo
  • Ovi wearing his “Well I’m not Michael Jordan” hoodie
  • A goal hug with fellow countrymen, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Dmitry Orlov
  • The 2018 Stadium Series Game
  • The Capitals’ Stanley Cup banner
  • Braden Holtby

Here’s a closer look at some of the other intricate design touches.

The level of detail is immaculate but not a surprise considering Barnett’s past work for the team.

Barnett masterminded a creative suit for John Carlson for the team’s 2018 Stadium Series game at Navy. It included Carlson’s number 74 in felt fabric on the arm and included an inner lining featuring football plays.

Including Ovechkin, Barnett has also made suits for other Capitals stars like Evgeny Kuznetsov and Dmitry Orlov.

Barnett also made a special suit for Capitals center Dylan Strome earlier this season that included special nods to his family and dogs.

Full Coverage of Alex Ovechkin’s Gr802 Night

Screenshots: @tombarnettny/IG

