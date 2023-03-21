Fanatics signs 10-year contract to become NHL’s new authentic on-ice jersey maker

The NHL’s next on-ice jersey maker will be a company fans have become very familiar with over the last few years.

Fanatics has signed a 10-year contract, beginning with the 2024-25 season, to become the NHL’s authentic outfitter of on-ice uniforms and retail authentic jerseys. The company’s been producing apparel for the NHL for nearly two decades.

Fanatics will replace Adidas whose final season producing sweaters will be 2023-24. Adidas was paying over $70 million per year to own those rights.

“This expansion of our partnership with Fanatics is a reflection of our shared commitment to innovation, performance, and serving our Players and fans,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “Fanatics is a sports industry market leader and with its proven track-record in e-commerce and retail operations, licensed fan merchandise and performance gear — including the popular NHL replica jerseys and Authentic Pro performance and training products — our players and fans should look forward to what Fanatics will bring to the best uniforms in all of sports.”

The deal means that Fanatics will produce both the authentic and replica jerseys that hit the market and it could impact the game-used market in the future as well.

This will mark the first time that Fanatics branding will be used on official on-ice uniforms, but it’s not the first time Fanatics has produced game uniforms in general.

Per ESPN, the company has produced Nike-branded MLB uniforms since 2017 and creates authentic Nike NFL jerseys that are sold in stores.

We’re told that the NHL’s deal with Fanatics is similar to the MLB’s jersey deal where Fanatics will still have the same factory making the jerseys as before. There should be very little change out of the gate.

The first possible big differences to jerseys will come, per ESPN, during the 2026-27 season as the NHL may try to change fabrics and introduce more skate blade/cutting protections.

