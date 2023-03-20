Capitals unveiling Alex Ovechkin goals throne built out of 802 pucks

The Washington Capitals will have a special treat for fans attending Tuesday’s Caps-Blue Jackets game.

The Capitals have built an Alex Ovechkin-themed throne that is made out of 802 pucks. Fans can take photos with the structure which is located on the 100-level concourse.

Darren Rovell posted a photo of the Ovi Throne and adds that the team will add more pucks as Ovechkin scores more goals.

Outstanding: Tomorrow, @ovi8 will be honored at a pre-game ceremony for passing Gordie Howe for No. 2 on the NHL’s goal scoring list. The @Capitals are debuting a throne made of 802 pucks for fans to be photographed with. As Ovechkin scores more, more pucks will be added. pic.twitter.com/ysUMfeSoeL — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 20, 2023

The throne features the Weagle logo background and Ovechkin’s The GR8 Chase logo on each wing. The top of the installation reads OVI THRONE: THE GR8 CHASE IS ON.

The throne’s unveiling will be part of GR802 Night at Capital One Arena. Three months after passing Gordie Howe on the all-time goals list, the Capitals will hold a pregame ceremony that honors Ovechkin for his milestone. Ovechkin’s family will all be in attendance as well as Gordie Howe’s family.

Capitals players will all wear number eight jerseys during warmups. All fans in attendance will get an Alex Ovechkin goal-counter bobbleheads. There will also be a photobooth featuring Ovechkin-themed props.

Photo: @darrenrovell/Twitter