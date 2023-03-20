Brad Marchand on Garnet Hathaway and Tyler Bertuzzi’s trades to the Bruins: ‘All the guys I hate are now on our team’

The Washington Capitals traded Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov to Boston ahead of the trade deadline and both have fit in instantly with the Bruins. Orlov has seen an offensive explosion which earned him First Star of the Week honors and the nickname Bobby Orrlov, while Hathaway’s gritty, passionate play has matched perfectly with the Bruins’ rough-and-tumble style.

The Bruins also landed forward Tyler Bertuzzi at the deadline, getting the gritty goal-scorer from the Detroit Red Wings for a first-round pick.

Known pest, Brad Marchand, had a personal reason for liking the trades. He no longer has to play against Hathaway and Bertuzzi, two players he formerly hated.

Marchand revealed his feelings in the latest episode of the Bruins’ series Behind the B, which detailed the team gaining its new roster players. Marchand was stretching as Hathaway entered the gym. The two reacted to the Bruins’ trade for Bertuzzi.

Brad Marchand: “Looking like you want trouble!” [teammates laugh] “You and Bertuzzi ever get into it? I know you did. We got a bunch of [expletive] on the team now.” Garnet Hathaway: “Never ever felt so comfortable?” Brad Marchand: “I don’t have anyone I dislike now! I love everyone in the league. All the guys I hate are now on our team.”

Marchand and Bertuzzi do, in fact, have a history, with the two starting a line brawl back in 2018.

Tyler Bertuzzi proved he could be a Bruin back in 2018 when he started an actual brawl pic.twitter.com/Rf151dyKdY — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) March 2, 2023

An equal-opportunity troublemaker, Marchand also took the chance to chirp Connor Clifton about Hathaway’s final goal as a Capital, scored against the Bruins on February 11th. Clifton knocked Hathaway over as the puck entered the net, leading to Hathaway’s legendary celly from the ice where he mimicked a home run call.

The teasing started when Hathaway and Clifton met, pulling each other in for a hug (7:50 mark of the video).

Garnet Hathaway: “How’s it going, man?” Connor Clifton: “Finally I don’t have to break the [expletive] puck out against you.” [Clifton hugs Orlov] Connor Clifton: “What’s going on? Welcome, guys.” Brad Marchand: “I thought you guys were going to finish that little argument you were having.” [table laughs] Connor Clifton: “What do you mean? Which one?” Brad Marchand: “Last game, when you…he showed you up.” Connor Clifton: “When he scored on me?”

If there was any lingering resentment between the Bruins and their newest members, time (and winning) has cured all wounds. After a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings, Hathaway expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome he’s received in Boston.

“I speak for Orly and [Bertuzzi],” Hathaway said, “since Day One it’s felt like we’re part of the team.”

Screenshot: Boston Bruins/YouTube