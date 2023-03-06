Bruins’ Bobby Orrlov, er Dmitry Orlov, named NHL’s First Star of the Week after trade from Capitals

The NHL released their Three Stars of the Week Monday afternoon, and Caps fans will see a familiar face among the list.

After a dazzling start to his time on on the Boston Bruins, former Capital Dmitry Orlov was named First Star for the week ending on March 5th.

During his first full week with the Bruins, Orlov scored three goals and six assists, totaling nine points in a four-game span. He also earned the nickname Bobby Orrlov from the media.

Orlov never won the award during his time with the Capitals.

⭐ Dmitry Orlov shared second in the NHL with 3-6—9 and a plus-7 rating across 4 GP to help the League-leading @NHLBruins complete a perfect week and extend their winning streak to 10 contests.#NHLStats: https://t.co/k0660xNimQ pic.twitter.com/zDKYyWpYpu — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 6, 2023

Orlov’s big week included consecutive three-point games against the Calgary Flames and the New York Rangers. Orlov had previously tallied 19 points with the Capitals this season; he’s now earned nearly half of that amount in a single week. Orlov now ranks third all-time among defenseman in points scored in the first five games with a team. Per NHL PR, the only two defensemen in NHL history who did better are: Harry Cameron with the 1917-18 Toronto Arenas (9-6—15 in franchise’s first five contests) and Paul Coffey with the 1992-93 Detroit Red Wings (2-8—10).

The Bruins commemorated the award on social media.

The Bruins have won all five games since Orlov and Garnet Hathaway joined via trade and currently have a 10-game win streak. The team holds a commanding lead in the standings, with a record of 49-8-5.

The Ottawa Senators’ Claude Giroux was named Second Star of the Week (3G, 6A, 9P in 4 games,) while the third star went to the Minnesota Wild’s Filip Gustavsson (2-0-0 in wins.)

Here’s the full press release from the NHL.

Orlov, Giroux and Gustavsson Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week NEW YORK (March 6, 2023) – Boston Bruins defenseman Dmitry Orlov, Ottawa Senators right wing Claude Giroux and Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending March 5. FIRST STAR – DMITRY ORLOV, D, BOSTON BRUINS Orlov shared second place in the NHL with 3-6—9 and a +7 rating across four games to help the League-leading Bruins (49-8-5, 103 points) complete a perfect week and extend their winning streak to 10 contests dating to Feb. 14. Acquired by Boston on Feb. 23, Orlov collected two assists (his first points in his second game as a Bruin) in a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers Feb. 27. He then registered consecutive three-point performances for the first time in his career, tallying 2-1—3 in a 4-3 overtime win against the Calgary Flames Feb. 28 and 1-2—3 in a 7-1 triumph over the Buffalo Sabres March 2 as Boston became the fastest team in NHL history to reach the 100-point milestone. Orlov added an assist on the decisive goal in a 4-2 win versus the New York Rangers March 4, giving him 3-6—9 through his first five games with the Bruins. Only two defensemen in League history have recorded more points in their first five outings with a team: Harry Cameron with the 1917-18 Toronto Arenas (9-6—15 in franchise’s first five contests) and Paul Coffey with the 1992-93 Detroit Red Wings (2-8—10). The 31-year-old Orlov, who played his first 686 NHL games with the Washington Capitals (60-196—256), has compiled 6-22—28 in 48 total appearances this season. SECOND STAR – CLAUDE GIROUX, RW, OTTAWA SENATORS Giroux also notched 3-6—9 and a +7 rating in four contests to propel the Senators (32-26-4, 68 points) to their fifth straight win as they moved within three points of the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. He totaled 2-4—6 during a sweep of a back-to-back set against the Detroit Red Wings, posting 1-3—4 (including the game-winning goal) in a 6-2 triumph Feb. 27 and 1-1—2 in a 6-1 victory Feb. 28. Giroux then registered 1-2—3 (and another decisive goal) in a 5-3 win over the New York Rangers March 2 before being held off the scoresheet in a 5-2 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets March 4. The 35-year-old Giroux is averaging more than a point per game during his first season with Ottawa (62 GP), leading the team in plus/minus (+8); ranking second in goals (t-26), assists (37) and game-winning goals (5); and placing third in points (63). THIRD STAR – FILIP GUSTAVSSON, G, MINNESOTA WILD Gustavsson stopped 70 of the 71 shots he faced, going 2-0-0 with a 0.48 goals-against average, .986 save percentage and one shutout to help the Wild (36-21-6, 78 points) maintain second place in the Central Division via a perfect three-game week. He made a career-high 39 saves – and denied all three shootout attempts – in a 2-1 victory against the New York Islanders Feb. 28. Gustavsson then earned his second career shutout with 31 stops, including 12 in the third period, in a 3-0 triumph over the Calgary Flames March 4. The 24-year-old Gustavsson has appeared in 29 total games this season (his third in the NHL and first with Minnesota), ranking second in the League in both goals-against average (1.99) and save percentage (.933) to go along with a 17-8-3 record.

Congrats, Dima!

Headline photo: Rachel Adler