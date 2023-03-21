Capitals players give three words to describe Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov fully understands the assignment

The Washington Capitals will be celebrating their captain Alex Ovechkin before puck drop at Capital One Arena on Tuesday night as Ovi is honored for passing Gordie Howe for second on the all-time goal-scoring list.

As part of the festivities, the Caps asked some of The Great Eight’s teammates to try and describe him in just three words. The results are pretty great especially when they get to Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Longtime buddy and setup man Nicklas Backstrom leads off with “Sniper, Powerful, Electric”. Solid and very effective description just like Backstrom on the ice.

In their 900th game together, Niklas Backstrom picks up an assist on this Ovechkin snipe to tie the Caps and Devils 1-1 #ALLCAPS #NHL #HockeyTribune #Hockey #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/oF11cNALq3 — Game 7 Sports Club (@Game7Energy) December 21, 2019

John Carlson went in another more personality-driven direction with “Crazy, Fun, Bombastic”. Can’t say we disagree given the vast history of incredible goal celebrations that Ovi has under his belt.

No matter how many goals Ovi scores, his excitement never goes away. No. 700 was no different. #700VI pic.twitter.com/ZPFlJIjT1T — NHL (@NHL) February 23, 2020

One of the other locker room leaders in Tom Wilson gave “Power, Dynamic, Great”. We might need to get Tom a thesaurus.

Alex Ovechkin has 3,369 hits since making his NHL debut, 4th in among all players. The GR8 Wrecking Ball. 💥 pic.twitter.com/qQnj8eEwsm — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 16, 2022

Finally, Evgeny Kuznetsov comes in with “Shot, Shot, Shot” while laughing his head off and quoting the song “Shots” by LMFAO and Lil Jon. Alex Ovechkin is indeed the NHL’s all-time leader in shots on goal.

Kuzy clearly understood the assignment the best.

