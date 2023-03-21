Home / News / Capitals players give three words to describe Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov fully understands the assignment

Capitals players give three words to describe Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov fully understands the assignment

By Chris Cerullo

March 21, 2023 2:19 pm

The Washington Capitals will be celebrating their captain Alex Ovechkin before puck drop at Capital One Arena on Tuesday night as Ovi is honored for passing Gordie Howe for second on the all-time goal-scoring list.

As part of the festivities, the Caps asked some of The Great Eight’s teammates to try and describe him in just three words. The results are pretty great especially when they get to Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Longtime buddy and setup man Nicklas Backstrom leads off with “Sniper, Powerful, Electric”. Solid and very effective description just like Backstrom on the ice.

John Carlson went in another more personality-driven direction with “Crazy, Fun, Bombastic”. Can’t say we disagree given the vast history of incredible goal celebrations that Ovi has under his belt.

One of the other locker room leaders in Tom Wilson gave “Power, Dynamic, Great”. We might need to get Tom a thesaurus.

Finally, Evgeny Kuznetsov comes in with “Shot, Shot, Shot” while laughing his head off and quoting the song “Shots” by LMFAO and Lil Jon. Alex Ovechkin is indeed the NHL’s all-time leader in shots on goal.

Kuzy clearly understood the assignment the best.

Screenshot via @Capitals/Twitter

