Capitals vs Rangers live analysis and updates (February 25, 2023)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers game on February 25, 2023.

The Washington Capitals have lost six-straight games in regulation – a feat they haven’t matched since the year 2003. Twenty Years. Consecutive L number six came against the absolute worst team in the league, the Anaheim Ducks.

With those terrible vibes established, I officially welcome you to RMNB’s Saturday matinee Live Blog where the Capitals will take on the New York Rangers, a young and retooled team that has overtaken them in the Metropolitan Division.

The Rangers have lost three games in a row coming into today’s game. Capitals PR tells us that the Capitals are 8-2-0 in their last 10 home games against the Rangers.

Will the Capitals snatch a loss from the jaws of victory and continue their Bedard-y Party into the Draft Lottery? You’ll have to tune into ABC and ESPN+ at 1 pm (no Joe B and Locker) to find out.

Today is Black History Night at Capital One Arena. Please cheer the heck out of DSP for me. Some heroes don’t wear capes. PS – these jerseys are rad.

Links

Lines

Tunnel shenanigans

1st Period

Kuemper’s in net. Peter Laviolette guy Craig Smith will get the start during the opening faceoff.

Dylan Strome gets a high-danger chance in front of the net and can’t convert. His cold streak continues.

Barclay Goodrow 2 minutes for tripping. Caps get the first power play.

🚨 1-0 Capitals. TJ Oshie scores on the power play after deflecting a Erik Gustafsson (TRADE VALUE ⬆️ ) shot. The goal came at the 4:25 mark.

NAK leaves the ice in a bunch of pain.

With Kuemper out of position, Dylan Strome makes a save with his check-neck area to keep the game tied.

🚨 1-1 tie. Barclay Goodrow ties it up with his own deflection.

Oshie appears to board Ryan Lindgren hard into the side boards. Lindgren was really hurt. Hard hit to watch. Oshie appeared to be holding Lindren to keep him safe as he laid on the ice.

Goodrow and Oshie fight on the next faceoff. Oshie patted Goodrow on the thigh afterward in a show of good sportsmanship.

Tom Wilson to the box for interference.

Filip Chytil in pain after getting slashed by Evgeny Kuznetsov in the family jewels. It’s close to a spear and a major penalty. Officials are reviewing.

Kuzy is getting a two-minute minor for slashing.

Capitals get another power play after Niko Mikkola trips NAK.

A really good, entertaining period of hockey. Caps have a shots on goal lead of 8-7.

2nd Period

🚨 2-1 Capitals. TJ Oshie scores his second of the game and his 175th as a Capital. He’s an assist away from a Gordie Howe hat trick.

🚨 3-1 Capitals. Tom Wilson scores on a semi-breakaway, using his big ol body. Great finish as he dekes the puck near the crease and scores on his forehand.

🚨 4-1 Capitals. Sonny Milano scores on a rebound after TJ Oshie hits the post. It was reviewed as Gooderow tried to swipe the puck away with his glove. The Caps are world-beaters today, I guess.

GORDIE HOWE HAT TRICK FOR TJ OSHIE!

🚨 5-1 Capitals. Kuzy with a breakaway goal on his backhand. Gorge. He did the bird celly to celebrate.

What is going on here? I guess the Caps are making a statement that: they don’t want to pick super great in the draft.

The Caps have a 22-16 shots on goal advantage.

3rd Period

Igor Shesterkin has been pulled from the net after giving up five goals on 22 shots. Jaroslav Halak is in net.

5-on-3 PP for Rangers.

🚨 5-2 Capitals. Chris Kreider with an unbelievable tip in front of the net on the PP to bring the Rangers within 3.

🚨 6-2 Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov scores on The Forsburg. Yowie Wowie.

🚨 6-3 Capitals. Kaapo Kakko scores on a wide open net with 27 seconds remaining.

A spirited effort from the Capitals who are now unfortunately tied for the second wild card and are further away from the Draft Lottery. The losing streak ends at 6.

