Capitals’ Black History Night warmup jerseys to honor past, present, and future Black players

The Washington Capitals are celebrating Black History Night on Saturday against the New York Rangers. Part of that celebration will include Caps players taking the ice for warmups in special jerseys designed by renowned local artist Robert Generette III aka Zilla.

The jerseys will feature nods to the past, present, and future Black players to represent the Capitals.

Introducing our 2023 Celebrating Black History warmup jersey, custom designed by @Rob_Zilla_III! These jerseys will be worn tomorrow and auctioned off to benefit the Capital Impact Fund in further advancing diversity in the game of hockey.#ALLCAPS | #BHM — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 24, 2023

The black jerseys are accented by gold from the Fort Dupont Cannons, the country’s oldest minority hockey program, as well as Capitals red. They also include the Capitals’ W logo normally worn on their blue third jerseys. Zilla’s take on the logo features 11 lines that recognize each Caps Black alumni from Mike Marson all the way to Devante Smith-Pelly.

The use of Fort Dupont Gold signifies the next generation of Black hockey players in the DMV and the pitched lines on the red numbers point up to symbolize the hope that the number of Black players in the NHL will continue to increase.

.@Rob_Zilla_III's unique take on the W logo and numbers features 11 lines recognizing alumni from Mike Marson to Devante Smith-Pelly and "Rising Stars" with accents of Fort Dupont Gold to signify the next generation of Black hockey players in the DMV.#ALLCAPS | #BHM pic.twitter.com/rvbdQQ59kO — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 24, 2023

Zilla modeled his awesome work for the Capitals at practice.

The jerseys will be autographed and auctioned off afterward on Handbid. Other auction items available in the Black History Night auction include signed Black History Month pucks, signed sticks, signed posters, and game-used gear.

The money raised from the auction will benefit the Capital Impact Fund. The Capital Impact Fund was created in 2020 by the Capitals and the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation to provide grants to organizations that can assist in eliminating cost barriers faced by individuals of color in the hockey community.

Capitals players will also wear apparel on gameday that features Zilla’s warmup jersey art. T-shirts featuring the crest of the warmup jersey designs and a Celebrating Black History Month puck will also be available at the Team Store at Capital One Arena.

Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup champion, Devante Smith-Pelly, will also be on hand to be a part of the ceremonial puck drop.

Photo via the @Capitals