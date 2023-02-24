Oops!…They Did It Again: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals squared off with the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. The Ducks came into the game as the NHL’s worst team. They left Capital One Arena with a regulation victory.
Yep. Things are that bad right now.
T.J. Oshie scores on the power play to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead. It marks Oshie's 200th career power-play point (89g, 211a).
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 24, 2023
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On