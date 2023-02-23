The worst team in the entire league hands the Caps a sixth regulation loss in a row: Ducks beat Caps 4-2

The Washington Capitals and Anaheim Ducks squared off at Capital One Arena on Thursday but you can’t fault any Caps fan that had their attention elsewhere. The Caps made their first big move of the season to indicate they are likely sellers at this year’s deadline and writing off this season.

While that can be seen as a hopeful move for some, no matter what it is not fun to see our favorite players playing in a different jersey.

TJ Oshie deftly tipped home an Erik Gustafsson point drive for a rare Caps power-play goal to open the scoring. Isac Lundestrom finished off a breakaway to tie the game up. Nick Jensen made a power move to the net to put the Caps back up. The Ducks piled up in the crease and somehow put the puck in to tie the game once more.

Jakob Silfverberg snapped Anaheim into their first lead early in the third. Derek Grant empty netter.

Ducks beat Caps 4-2.

Holy moly the Capitals got out of the first period with a lead and didn’t give up a goal. That’s where the fun stuff kinda ended though.

I just want to say that despite another loss, it is truly the best thing to see Alex Ovechkin back in a Caps jersey. I really hope he and his family are doing as best as they possibly can.

back in a Caps jersey. I really hope he and his family are doing as best as they possibly can. Erik Gustafsson tallied the primary assist on TJ Oshie’s opening goal. Gustafsson racking up points could lead to a better return in a possible trade deadline move. He is another unrestricted free agent after this season. With the trade the Caps made earlier today, we have to be cognizant of these things at this point.

The Caps thoroughly outplayed the Ducks in the second (and eventually the third) and yet left the frame with the game tied at two goals apiece. That’s just how things have gone of late. That Ducks scramble goal was one the Caps just cannot seem to buy right now.

Two fights in the second. Tom Wilson beat up Simon Benoit. Dylan McIlrath did the same to Sam Carrick. If only those counted on the scoreboard.

beat up Simon Benoit. did the same to Sam Carrick. If only those counted on the scoreboard. Nick Jensen made a fantastic move for the Caps’ second goal. The market for good right-handed defensemen is very shallow. There’s an actual good shot the Caps could find another first-round draft selection for Orlov’s favorite partner if they go that route with Jensen.

made a fantastic move for the Caps’ second goal. The market for good right-handed defensemen is very shallow. There’s an actual good shot the Caps could find another first-round draft selection for Orlov’s favorite partner if they go that route with Jensen. Here’s my quick, gut reaction to today’s trade for those that care. I think the return was a tad light but not the end of the world. I also think there’s a chance the Caps use none of those picks to actually pick a player at a draft. As a big draft guy that stings a bit but I also know the team wants to stay competitive for Alex Ovechkin.

Via Whyno, this is the first time that the Capitals have lost six consecutive games in regulation since before Alex Ovechkin was drafted and before the NHL salary cap era began. That’s all the way back to October 2003.

The Caps traded Dmitry Orlov and Alex Alexeyev somehow still could not get into this game. GMBM might need to trade every player over the age of 30 in the organization to get some youth into the lineup this season.

somehow still could not get into this game. GMBM might need to trade every player over the age of 30 in the organization to get some youth into the lineup this season. So, how is everyone feeling? The Caps just lost to the worst team in the league (entering play tonight) and the only one that has recently been playing worse than them. They got thoroughly goalie’d by John Gibson. Nine scouts from other NHL teams in the building for this one and the last one.

A very chaotic Caps gameday with Joe B and Locker on the call #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/uyL4lAT15b — RMNB (@rmnb) February 24, 2023

The Caps will have the Rangers in town on Saturday for an afternoon matchup to see if they cant now put together a winning streak.

Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB