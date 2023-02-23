The worst team in the entire league hands the Caps a sixth regulation loss in a row: Ducks beat Caps 4-2

The Washington Capitals and Anaheim Ducks squared off at Capital One Arena on Thursday but you can’t fault any Caps fan that had their attention elsewhere. The Caps made their first big move of the season to indicate they are likely sellers at this year’s deadline and writing off this season.
While that can be seen as a hopeful move for some, no matter what it is not fun to see our favorite players playing in a different jersey.
TJ Oshie deftly tipped home an Erik Gustafsson point drive for a rare Caps power-play goal to open the scoring. Isac Lundestrom finished off a breakaway to tie the game up. Nick Jensen made a power move to the net to put the Caps back up. The Ducks piled up in the crease and somehow put the puck in to tie the game once more.
Jakob Silfverberg snapped Anaheim into their first lead early in the third. Derek Grant empty netter.
Ducks beat Caps 4-2.
The Caps will have the Rangers in town on Saturday for an afternoon matchup to see if they cant now put together a winning streak.
Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB
