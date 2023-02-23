Hershey Bears players answer: ‘Who’s the most famous person in your phone?’

The Washington Capitals are the 12th-worst team in the NHL and could take some figurative TNT to their roster over the next two weeks. So let’s turn our attention to one of the very best teams in the American Hockey League, the Hershey Bears, who may supply some players to the Capitals’ roster in the coming weeks.

The Bears were asked an interesting question from their social media team: Who is the most famous person in your phone, and do they pick up if you call them?

Some answered seriously and others joked around. The video is a good barometer of how many likable characters the team has.

Question of the day: who is the most famous person in your phone, and do they pick up if you call them? 📳 pic.twitter.com/8h5PSMDiau — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) February 23, 2023

Garrett Pilon

A. (Hershey Bears captain) Dylan McIlrath. I don’t think he’d pick up though.

Logan Day

A. Elon Musk. I talked to him yesterday.

Dylan McIlrath

A. Ray Bourque. Anddddddddd… maybe?? I think. I hope?

Lucas Johansen

A. My brother. Hopefully, he’ll pick up.

Ethen Frank

A. Uhhhhh. Probably be Connor McMichael. And no he wouldn’t answer because he’s right there. [points]

Zach Fucale

A. Oh! Pheonix Copley.

Shane Gersich

A. Connor McMichael! He’ll answer on the first ring.

Matthew Strome

A. (Assistant coach) Patrick Wellar and he would not answer.

Connor McMichael

A. Riley Sutter and he would answer me for sure.

Beck Malenstyn

A. [taking it very seriously] Tom Wilson. And maybe?? I’m not sure.

Assitant coach Nick Bootland

A. Brad Larsen, Columbus head coach. Yes, I believe he would answer!

Mason Morelli

A. Aaron Ness. And I think he would pick up, yeah!

Aaron Ness

A. Tyler Landman (Ness’s friend back home). Yeah, he’d answer.

Mike Vecchione

A. Probably, Sgarbs (Mike “SCOARbossa” Sgarbossa). And he wouldn’t answer me either.

Riley Sutter

A. Him. [Points to Mike Vecchione.] He’s an All-Star. [Kyle Mace asks: Does he pick up?] Never!

Jake Massie

A. I’d have to say Keith Yandle. Uh? He probably doesn’t even know I have his number, but I shared the ice with him once!! [big smile] Does he pick up? No chance.

Kale Kessy

A. Probably Willie Desjardins (his junior coach) back home. Most likely.

Henrik Borgstrom

A. Oskari Koivunen. (RMNB’s best guess.) He’s a big-time stud from Finland! (They played two years together at HIFK and HJK.)

Hendrix Lapierre

A. Most famous person is Henrik Rybinski (his roommate) and I think he’d answer.

Julian Napravnik

A. Tim Stützle (they’re both German). And I think so yeah.

Henrik Rybinski

A. Hendrix Lapierre (his roommate).

Vincent Iorio

A. Henrik Rybinski (his roomate). And I think so. I hope he will.