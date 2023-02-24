Capitals recall Aliaksei Protas to fill open roster spot after trade

Aliaksei Protas has been yo-yo’d back and forth from the NHL and AHL levels several times this season. He was most recently sent down to the Hershey Bears in order for Nic Dowd to be activated from injured reserve.

He’s back in DC again after being recalled on Friday. He will fill the open roster slot left by Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway being traded to the Boston Bruins.

NEWS | The Capitals have recalled forward Aliaksei Protas from the Hershey Bears.#ALLCAPS https://t.co/8hvn1i3Mxw — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 24, 2023

Protas has often been a healthy scratch in his latest stints with the big club, playing just once since January 24. He became a first-time father in mid-February which forced him out of a game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Protas has 10 points (3g, 7a) in 43 games for the Capitals this season. With the young Belorussian on the ice at five-on-five, the Caps have seen 55 percent of the shot attempts, 56.4 percent of the expected goals, 52.9 percent of the scoring chances, and 56.3 percent of the high-danger chances.

Protas can be utilized on the wing or at center and is a skilled two-way player, giving head coach Peter Laviolette further flexibility in a lineup that could see more veteran players moved on to other teams in the near future.

In eight games with Hershey this season, Protas has put up five points (2g, 3a).

Here’s the full press release from the team:

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB