Capitals vs Ducks live analysis and updates (February 23, 2023)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Anaheim Ducks game on February 23, 2023.

Two of the worst teams in the NHL will do battle at Capital One Arena tonight. The 32nd overall Anaheim Ducks will take on the 20th place Capitals, who have been the worst team in the NHL over the last 10 games.

The Capitals will get Alex Ovechkin back tonight in his first game since bereavement leave, but will be without two core players. Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway were traded to the Boston Bruins before puck drop for draft picks, signaling the beginning of what I assume is The Great Washington Selloff.

Both teams are waving white flags. Their seasons are over. The victor tonight will be the team that loses and improved their draft lottery position.

Today’s game is back on NBC Sports Washington and puck drop is shortly after 7:00 pm. The Capitals are wearing their blue W jerseys. It’s Caps Canines Night.

Terry is back! Here's who we fly with tonight. #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/AdoGdzN0CE — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) February 23, 2023

1st Period

Capitals start Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson and Gustafsson-TVR. Charlie Lindgren is opposing John Gibson in net.

1:45 in, Max Jones takes a tripping penalty on Marcus Johansson.

Alex Ovechkin had about three quality chances on the first power play, but the Caps can’t score.

🚨 1-0 Capitals. TJ Oshie scores on deflection via a power play. Erik Gustafsson and Nicklas Backstrom with the assists. The goal came 11:41 into the period.

The Capitals outshot the Ducks 12-6 in the first.

2nd Period

🚨 1-1 tie. Isac Lundestrom scored on a breakaway during a bad line change by the Caps. The goal came at the 7:09 mark.

🚨 2-1 Capitals. Nick Jensen takes advantage of some porous defense and takes the puck to the net. He scores from just outside the crease bardown.

🚨 2-2 tie. Kulikov scores after a shot hits the crossbar, hits the back of Lindgren, and the Ducks dig it loose and put it into the net.

Tom Wilson and Dylan McIlrath both get in fights. Wilson’s was a draw while McIlrath was a decisive victory.

The Capitals lead in shots on goal 27-16.

3rd Period

🚨 3-2 Ducks. Jakob Silfverberg gives the Ducks the lead 2:15 into the period.

