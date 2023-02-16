Capitals vs Panthers live analysis and updates (February 16, 2023)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers game on February 16, 2023.

To say tonight is a big game would be an understatement. After losing to the Carolina Hurricanes in regulation on Tuesday, the Washington Capitals will face off against the Florida Panthers, who would tie the Capitals for the second wild card spot in the East with a regulation victory.

The Capitals’ playoffs chances are fading and under 50 percent for the first time in Micah McCurdy’s playoff odds model.

Naturally, since the team has been unable to score much lately, the team looked to the farm and its plethora of talented playmakers and called-up physical defenseman and journeyman, Dylan McIlrath, who will make his Caps debut.

Today’s game is back on NBC Sports Washington Plus and puck drop is shortly after 7:00 pm.

Lines

#FlaPanthers in warmups: Lundell – Barkov – Reinhart

Verhaeghe – Luostarinen – Tkachuk

Lomberg – Staal – Cousins

Denisenko – White – Smith Forsling – Ekblad

Staal – Montour

Mahura – Gudas Bobrovsky

Knight — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) February 16, 2023

1st Period

Milano-Backstrom-Johansson and Gustafsson-TVR get the start. Darcy Kuemper will oppose Sergei Bobrovsky in net.

Florida takes the first penalty. Denisenko goes off for tripping at the 2:14 mark. The Panthers lead the league in penalties with 276.

Caps can’t score. Lars Eller takes an interference penalty shortly after the PP expires.

🚨 1-0 Panthers. Gustav Forsling scores from the slot at the 9:10 mark. Dylan McIlrath gets a minus on his third career shift with the Capitals.

NAK draws a penalty on a semi-breakaway.

Again, the Capitals are unable to convert. Another shotless power play.

The Florida Panthers outshot the Capitals 10-6 and out-attempted them at 5v5, 14-13, in the period. The Panthers have an expected goals edge, 0.82 to 0.58

2nd Period

Oh no. Oh nononnoonoo.

🚨 2-0 Panthers. Marc Staal just scored his first goal of the season with a point shot. The goal came 1:32 into the second period.

Capitals surrender a breakaway.

🚨 3-0 Panthers. Colin White scores on a breakaway after the Capitals can’t finish on two high-danger chances at the other end. It’s not looking good, folks.

Brady Tkachuk pulled up lame while trying to forecheck. Went back to the bench slow.

🚨 3-1 Panthers. Dylan Strome redirects a TJ Oshie point shot with Anthony Mantha screening in front. The goal came at the 15:51 mark.

