Tom Wilson and Nic Dowd participate in optional practice before game against Florida Panthers

Several Capitals players took the ice for an optional practice on Wednesday ahead of the team’s next game against the Florida Panthers. Injured players Tom Wilson and Nic Dowd were among the group that got some work in.

Both forwards have been out since prior to the All-Star break with respective lower-body injuries. According to The Washington Post’s Roman Stubbs, Wilson skated in a regular jersey while Dowd sported a non-contact jersey.

Wilson got his first practice in with the team since being injured on Tuesday when the Caps took the ice for their morning skate before their game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Prior to that, Wilson had been absent since blocking a shot in Colorado on January 24.

The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir had previously reported last week that Wilson was sporting a pretty “noticeable limp” as he worked his way around the practice facility. The late January matchup that he suffered the injury in was just his eighth game of the season since returning from major offseason knee surgery. The big forward recorded three total points (2g, 1a) in those games.

El-Bashir asked head coach Peter Laviolette on Wednesday if Wilson was closer to returning than Dowd.

“It’s hard to say, to be honest with you,” Laviolette said. “I think they’re both moving on a similar ship. Maybe one is at the front of the ship and one is in the middle of the ship. They’re moving together. They’re working to get back.”

Dowd has been out even longer than Wilson after going down with an injury early in a game against the New York Islanders on January 16. NBC Sports Washington’s Matt Weyrich tweeted out a photo of the fourth-line center at practice.

Nic Dowd, who hasn’t played since Jan. 16 with a lower-body injury, is skating in a non-contact jersey. pic.twitter.com/4ftJctdIs3 — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) February 15, 2023

Dowd has been excellent for the Caps this season. His next goal will tie his career high in a single season with 11. His goal-scoring rate per 60 five-on-five minutes (1.32) is higher than Alex Ovechkin’s (1.1), and when he’s on the ice opponents score at a rate lower than all but two full-time forwards.

“It’s good that he’s out there and pushing,” Laviolette said. “I’m still not sure of the timetable. Again, the progression of getting players out on the ice in different color jerseys, pushing themselves up and down the ice will lead to at some point practice and repetition.

“The fact that he’s out there is encouraging and signs that he’s moving in the right direction,” he finished.

Laviolette also provided a short update on injured defenseman John Carlson. Carlson has not played since December 23 after taking a slap shot to the side of the head.

“I’ve seen him on the ice,” Laviolette said. “I believe his ship is further behind the other two. He’s not on their ship.”

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB