Capitals vs Sabres live analysis and updates (January 3, 2023)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Buffalo Sabres game on January 3, 2023.

The Washington Capitals ended the calendar year of 2022 with nine goals against the Montreal Canadiens. Tonight they’ll try to start 2023 right with a victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

The Capitals will play the Sabres during a unique moment in time. Tuesday night’s game marks the first time a Buffalo team has played since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in a game against the Bengals. There were many tributes for Hamlin pregame and there will be a moment of silence before puck drop.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington Plus. The opening faceoff will be a little after 7 pm. It’s a Reverse Retro night.

Links

Lines

Tunnel shenanigans

1st Period

Darcy Kuemper

Comment below. Refresh this article throughout the night as we’ll be updating it live.