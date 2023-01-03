The Capitals fan who caught Alex Ovechkin’s ‘First Star’ puck after passing Gordie Howe: ‘I lucked out’

Alex Ovechkin scored the 801st and 802nd goals of his career against the Winnipeg Jets on December 23, tying and passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goals list. While the night was special for Ovechkin, it was also memorable for Capitals fans who were there and able to witness history live at Capital One Arena. Some even played a small part in the historic night just by being in the right place at the right time.

One of those Capitals fans was Kendall J., who attended the game with her father Jason. At the end of the night, Kendall went home with not only one cool souvenir from the game but two.

Pregame, Kendall was tossed a warmup puck from Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov – the player that assisted on Ovechkin’s 802nd goal.

That is significant in itself because warmup pucks have become collector’s items during milestone games. Fans who don’t end up being tossed warmup pucks by players can try to purchase one upstairs at the Meigray table outside section 426. Meigray authenticates the pucks and puts them up for sale for $40 each. That night there was a long line to get one. The amount of biscuits available varies, but we’re told 49 warmup pucks were available at the December 19 Red Wings-Capitals game. One Meigray authenticated warmup puck from the Caps-Jets game is currently going for $330 on eBay with four days left in bidding (as of publishing).

But that wasn’t all. Kendall also received the puck that Alex Ovechkin tossed into the crowd after being named First Star of the Game for scoring career goals number 801 and 802. Ovechkin autographed the game puck before heaving it over the glass to Kendall.

“I was standing right in front of the glass watching the third star, Conor Sheary, and second star, Charlie Lindgren, skate out and throw pucks into the crowd,” Kendall said in an interview. “I wasn’t expecting anything because I had already gotten that warmup puck from Kuzy. As I watched Ovi come out of the tunnel, I started getting nervous because I thought he was skating over in my direction. He got closer and I in turn got more and more excited. Then he looked at me and tossed it over the glass. I was surprised I caught it. Then I flipped over the puck and was shocked to see that it was signed. It was a special moment, not only getting an autographed puck from Ovechkin but getting it on such a historic night.”

Kendall said that all the Capitals fans standing around her were just as excited as she was, including her dad. The two had purchased strategic seats for the game.

“My dad and I sat in section 109 for the game so that we could be in Ovi’s office,” Kendall said. “We left at the horn and my dad suggested we should go back into the lower bowl to see what was going on, in I believe, Section 111. Almost everyone had left their seats, so we went down to the glass. I lucked out and was just in the right place at the right time.”

As she was leaving, Capitals host, Annie Mae, congratulated Kendall on the moment and the two took a photo together.

Kendall said that she plans to frame both of the pucks together and hang them in her room.

“Two of my close friends couldn’t believe it happened,” Kendall said of how people close to her reacted. “My neighbor was watching it live and texted us right away because he thought that it was me who caught the puck. My dad will tell anyone when he gets the chance too, he will even pull out the video.”

That moment when you’re picked to get Alex Ovechkin’s 1st Star game puck pic.twitter.com/NvfvIqXr7B — Ian Oland (@ianoland) January 3, 2023

She credited her dad for making her such a big fan.

“My dad has been taking me to caps games for as long as I can remember,” Kendall said. “Ovi will always be one of my favorite players.”

