2024 Winter Classic will be hosted by Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park

The National Hockey League announced that their 15th-ever Winter Classic will be held in Seattle next year as the league’s newest franchise will serve as host for their first-ever outdoor matchup.

The Kraken will take on their Pacific Division-rival Vegas Golden Knights at the regular home of the Seattle Mariners, T-Mobile Park. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced the news on the 2023 version of the game’s pregame show.

The @Discover 2024 NHL #WinterClassic is heading to the West Coast! 🦑⚔️ The @SeattleKraken will be hosting the @GoldenKnights in the annual showdown. pic.twitter.com/eWxcafqhuZ — NHL (@NHL) January 2, 2023

“So, I’m supposed to break news,” Bettman started on TNT. “For the Discover Winter Classic, we’re going to Seattle. We’re going to play at T-Mobile Park and the Seattle Kraken are going to play the Vegas Golden Knights. We’re thrilled that Discover is going to be the main title sponsor, title partner, that we’ve just extended our more than decade-old relationship. And what makes them great is how much they activate around the game. So, we’re thrilled, and I think the storylines, Seattle against Vegas, speak for itself.”

The battle between the two newest teams in the NHL will take place when the game normally takes place which is New Year’s Day 2024. The 2023 version between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins had to wait until January 2.

The #WinterClassic is heading to Seattle 👀 The Kraken and Golden Knights will face-off outdoors in 2024 ❄️ pic.twitter.com/pMzplmPv63 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 2, 2023

The Kraken will become the 29th NHL team to participate in a regular-season outdoor game. It will be Vegas’ second appearance after they played the Colorado Avalanche in 2021 outdoors at Lake Tahoe.

Seattle will also be the first Pacific Division team to host the Winter Classic, which the league states has never been played west of the central time zone. T-Mobile Park will be the 14th different venue and eighth baseball stadium to host the event. The stadium holds a capacity of 47,929 and features a retractable roof.

