Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is receiving a large show of support at the Capitals-Sabres game

Damar Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed on the field during the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The event shocked and worried the entire nation.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and CPR was performed before medics were eventually able to get his heart started again. Hamlin was rushed to an area hospital and remains in the ICU sedated and in critical condition.

Tuesday’s game between the Sabres and Capitals marks the first time a professional sports team from Buffalo has played since the tragic incident.

The Sabres and Capitals are going all out to show support to Hamlin.

As Sabres players entered Capital One Arena, they wore special LOVE FOR 3 shirts in Bills colors. The Sabres posted a video of the players as they walked down the hallway to their locker room.

Both Sabres and Capitals brought signs into Capital One Arena that wished Hamlin well and rooted him on. They were held up around the glass and behind the Sabres’ bench during warmups.

Capitals PA announcer Wes Johnson, who is an illustrator, also drew his own personal tribute to Hamlin on his cup.

A moment of silence for Hamlin will be held before the game commences.

Hamlin has a GoFundMe set up to support a toy drive in his community, sponsored by the Chasing M’s Foundation. His original goal was just $2,500, but it has now raised over $5 million. If you would like to donate you can still do so.