Capitals vs Rangers live analysis and updates (Dec. 27, 2022)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers game on December 27, 2022.

The Washington Capitals are back from their holiday break and their first test will be against the New York Rangers. Done is Alex Ovechkin’s history (for now). This game is a big one. The Capitals and Rangers are seperated by one point in the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers have 43 and the Capitals have 42.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington. Puck drop is a few minutes after 7 pm.

Links

Lines

1st Period

Johansson-Eller-NAK and Orlov-Jensen get the start. Darcy Kuemper will face Igor Shesterkin in net.

The Capitals get off seven shot attempts in the first three minutes of the period.

The Capitals get 1:40 minute-long 5-on-3 PP advantage?

🚨 1-0 Capitals. Marcus Johansson scores on the power play from upclose. It looks like Jacob Trouba knocked the puck in as he tried to clear an Evgeny Kuznetsov rebound. The goal came at the 8:44 mark of the first.

A fun note from Joe Beninati during the first period. The Capitals and Rangers feature one Lindgren brother: Charlie (WSH) and Ryan (NYR). Three of the four brothers are goalies. Charlie has never faced Ryan, a defenseman, in his career.

Nick Jensen gets whistled for closing his hand on the puck. The Rangers go to their first power play.

Comment below. Refresh this article throughout the night as we’ll be updating it live.