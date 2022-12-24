NHL Shop releases new merch commemorating The GR8 Chase, Alex Ovechkin’s 802nd goal

Note: RMNB will get a tiny percentage of anything purchased through the following NHL Shop links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. It’s one of the easiest ways to support the site.

Minutes after Alex Ovechkin scored his 802nd career goal to pass Gordie Howe, the NHL released new merchandise celebrating the feat and The GR8 Chase.

You can view all of the new merch here.

The highlights include new shirts, hoodies, hats, and beanies. The hat and beanie feature The GR8 Chase logo while the hoodie and shirt designs feature a graphic celebrating Ovi’s 802 goals and counting.

There are also several new pucks to choose from. One item includes a crystal puck with The GR8 Chase logo and ice from tonight’s game.

There is also a simpler puck with just The GR8 Chase logo for $9.99.

The NHL Shop is also planning to release a signed photo from tonight’s game where Ovechkin is celebrating the goal. That photo is already availalble for preorder. There will be framed pieces that include a game-used piece of net.

View all of the available items.