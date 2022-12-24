Alex Ovechkin 802 goals bobbleheads released

Note: RMNB will get a tiny percentage of anything purchased through the following FOCO links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. It’s one of the easiest ways to support the site.

Alex Ovechkin moved into second place on the NHL’s all-time goals list after scoring twice against the Winnipeg Jets. Now the moment is being celebrated in bobblehead form.

FOCO has created a new 802 goals bobblehead of Ovechkin that features the Capitals captain in a shooting pose. The bobblehead will be updated to be in the team’s Reverse Retro jersey and mark the first one created of Ovechkin in the team’s black Screaming Eagle sweater.

The bobblehead comes in a limited edition of 802.

You can view the Ovi bobbleheads here.

The base features the words 802 career goals and The GR8 Chase. The Capitals’ Weagle logo and Ovechkin’s name are also included. On the back, the full GR8 Chase logo is featured.

Both bobbleheads stand approximately eight inches tall. The bobble features Ovi’s signature yellow laces and greying hair. There is a strict limit of two of these items per person.

The bobbleheads are officially licensed by the NHL. FOCO says they will ship no later than 6/09/2023.

Preorder the Ovechkin bigheads bobblehead here or view all of FOCO’s Capitals merch.

There was also 802 goals and GR8 Chase merch released last night on the NHL Shop.

Full Coverage of Alex Ovechkin’s 802nd goal