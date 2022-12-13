Capitals vs Blackhawks live analysis and updates (Dec. 13, 2022)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Chicago Blackhawks game on December 13, 2022.

Who’s up for some sorta-late hockey? Tonight the Washington Capitals will take the ice at United Center, hoping to bring their winning streak to five games.

Standing in their way will be the Chicago Blackhawks, who have been [checks notes] god awful lately. That means I’m terrified of this game.

. /)-/)

(* •• \

/ (* *)

/o / uu

/O/

/o / TRAP

0/ GAME

/ https://t.co/3cv4X3qGvP — good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) December 13, 2022

Alex Ovechkin sits three goals away from 800 in his career. Could we see history tonight?

The game is on ESPN. Puck drop is after 9pm.

Links

Lines

1st Period

Comment below. Refresh this article throughout the night as we’ll be updating it live.