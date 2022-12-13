Lars Eller to miss Blackhawks game with upper-body injury

Lars Eller will miss tonight’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks due to an upper-body injury. The Danish center is considered day-to-day.

The Capitals announced the news to traveling media before the game.

In his place, Aliaksei Protas will center the third line with Marcus Johansson and Anthony Mantha on the wings.

Eller, 33, had played in all thirty games up until tonight. He had six goals and six assists.

Only 10 Caps players have played in every game this season.

