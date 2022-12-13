Lars Eller to miss Blackhawks game with upper-body injury

Lars Eller will miss tonight’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks due to an upper-body injury. The Danish center is considered day-to-day.
The Capitals announced the news to traveling media before the game.
In his place, Aliaksei Protas will center the third line with Marcus Johansson and Anthony Mantha on the wings.
Lineys!#CapsHawks | @JackDaniels_US pic.twitter.com/SDrW6CuuXk
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 14, 2022
Eller, 33, had played in all thirty games up until tonight. He had six goals and six assists.
Only 10 Caps players have played in every game this season.
Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On