Charlie Lindgren’s been so good lately he won First Star of the Week over Tage Thompson who had a five-goal game

Charlie Lindgren (and his mustache from the Industrial Revolution) just received one of the biggest honors of his career.

The Capitals’ backup goaltender was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week for the week ending in December 11.

Lindgren, forced into the starting spot after Darcy Kuemper was elbowed in the head, has been sensational, leading the Capitals to a four-game winning streak.

Lindgren went 4-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .949 save percentage during the week. He led the NHL in both wins (4) and saves (111). The Capitals now sit one point behind a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Capitals posted video of the team learning of the award earlier in the day. The team gave “Chuckie” a loud ovation.

The locker room showing some love for the NHL's First Star of the Week#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/pcpAiLWMDA — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 12, 2022

Lindgren won despite Tage Thompson having one of the biggest games in NHL history last week. Thompson scored five goals and had six points in the Sabres’ 9-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on December 7.

That huge night was not enough for Thompson to nab the award.

Congratulations, Charlie! We’re proud of ya!

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB