Jaromir Jagr suits up for Kladno again after it’s stricken by illness. He had two assists. He’s 50.

NHL legend Jaromir Jagr made his season debut on Sunday at age 50 (and 9 months, and 26 days). He remains as dominant as ever. Well for being nearly 51.

Jagr, owner of his hometown Kladno Knights, was faced with a difficult problem over the weekend. With his locker room plagued by illness, his Czech Extraliga team was forced to postpone their previous game and was facing another cancellation. The team is currently last in the league and only gained promotion to the league in 2021.

“When Liberec decided to not postpone the [game], we only had 12 players at [practice] on Saturday,” Jagr said per Yahoo’s Thomas Hall. “There was a threat of suspension and I didn’t want it to happen.”

So the ageless wonder decided to lace up his skates and join his team on the ice versus Liberic.

Jagr had two assists and, perhaps most incredibly, skated 15 minutes and 10 seconds in the game.

Here are Jagr's two assists from earlier today. https://t.co/MhoGgsFwl2 pic.twitter.com/AAL6n7AcY2 — Adam Herman (@AdamZHerman) December 12, 2022

While the Knights fell to Liberic 7-3, Jagr once again showed that his age isn’t holding him back in a Howe-esque way. Since the 2017-2018 season, Jagr has recorded 70 points in 110 games with the Knights.

In a Facebook post back in May, Jagr shared with everyone that he wasn’t ready to hang up his skates for good.

“I know some of you won’t believe it but I’m really looking forward to the next season,” Jagr said.

Before tonight’s appearance, it had been over a year since Jagr played in a professional hockey game.

Due to suiting up on Sunday, Jagr is now ineligible to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame until 2026. With a 24-year career in the NHL where he secured 1,921 points and 5 Art Ross trophies, there’s no doubt his name will be first on the list when he becomes eligible.

But at this pace, Ovi may end up inducted before him.