Capitals vs Jets live analysis and updates (Dec. 11, 2022)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Winnipeg Jets game on December 11, 2022.

The Washington Capitals did something on Friday that they haven’t done all season: begin a winning streak of three or more games. The Capitals dispatched the Seattle Kraken 4-1 — though two of those goals came on an empty net.

Despite incurring more injuries to important players, the Capitals have managed to play better of late as their strength of schedule has mellowed some. Their next test comes against the Winnipeg Jets — the Western Division’s best team with a record of 18-7-1. The Jets’ goals differential is plus-23 which ranks fourth best in the NHL.

What to watch for? Dmitry Orlov, forever day-to-day, is back after missing over a month of time due to a lower-body injury. During that stretch, TJ Oshie, who was out indefinitely, returned. The Russian blue liner will immediately plug in on the first pairing with John Carlson, replacing Erik Gustafsson who is believed to be hurt.

Alex Ovechkin is close to 800 goals. In fact, it’s possible (but very unlikely) that he could hit the number tonight against the Jets. But yes, I’m saying there’s a chance. Ovi’s scored four goals four times in his career, but the last time he did so was in 2017 against the Montreal Canadiens (10/07).

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington and puck drop is a little after 7 pm. Alan May is out on the trip with Joe B and Locker, which should certainly make the broadcast more interesting.

Lines

1st Period

Capitals start Ovechkin-Strome-Sheary and Orlov-Carlson. Charlie Lindgren is in net once again.

Congratulations to Lars Eller who has officially suited up in his 900th career game.

A lot of great chances but no one can beat Hellebuyck or Lindgren early.

Nic Dowd takes the game’s first penalty – a cross-check behind the Caps’ net.

The Winnipeg Jets led in shots on goal 10-9, but the Capitals held the advantage in 5v5 shot attempts, 15-12. Also, there was this:

The expected goals in the first period between the Capitals and Jets @rmnb pic.twitter.com/c54VEwM4k3 — Ian Oland (@ianoland) December 12, 2022

2nd Period

Hellebuyck looks like he’ll never give up another goal for the rest of time.

🚨 1-0 Caps. Anddddd Trevor van Riemsdyk scores after the Jets decided to double team Nic Dowd along the wall. Dowd found TVR with a great feed and his shot beat Hellebuyck clean. The goal came 3:25 into the second.

Capitals have a 5on3 PP for nearly a minute after penalties to Blake Wheeler and David Gustafsson.

🚨 2-0 Caps. Nate Schmidt was out of position, leaving Evgeny Kuznetsov wide open in front for the goal on his backhand. The Caps scored that goal during the tale end of their 5v4 PP.

Lars Eller gets a double minor for high-sticking. It’s the Jets’ second man advantage of the game.

Marcus Johansson gets a shorthanded penalty shot after a hustle play by Evgeny Kuznetsov springs him.

🚨 3-0 Caps. Marcus Johansson scores on the penalty shot via Matt Hendricks’ paralyzer move.

Capitals kill the Jets four-minute power play.

🚨 4-0 Caps. Lars Eller scores on a rebound from a Anthony Mantha shot. Nate Schmidt gave up the 2-on-1 after freelancing.

Mantha hits the post on a good chance.

Capitals lead in shots on goal 24-19 and at 5v5 shot attempts, 28-26. But the Jets are getting more scoring chances, 18-15, and high-danger chances, 9-7. The expected goals at 5v5 is 1.41 to 1.41.

3rd Period

Nobody say the s word. The other s word.

🚨 4-1 Caps. Adam Lowry scores on a rebound after a great shot from the point to the far side.

🚨 4-2 Caps. Caps decide this is the moment to give up a three-on-one break and pay for it dearly. Pierre-Luc Dubois scores on a one-timer.

