Dmitry Orlov is back in the lineup for Sunday night’s game against the Winnipeg Jets. Orlov, 31, was taken off the NHL’s injured reserve list earlier this evening.
This will be Orlov’s first game since November 5.
Orlov will skate on the top pairing with John Carlson.
Ovechkin – Strome – Sheary
Milano – Kuznetsov – Oshie
Johansson – Eller – Mantha
Protas – Dowd – Hathwaway
Orlov – Carlson
TVR – Jensen
Johansen – Irwin
Erik Gustafsson left practice early today and is not in tonight’s lineup.
Orlov skated just seven minutes against the Arizona Coyotes on November 5 before suffering a lower-body injury. Despite initially being classified to be out on day-to-day basis, Orlov missed more than a month.
Orlov had five assists in his first 13 games. He trailed only John Carlson in average ice time.
Headline photo: Alan Dobbins
