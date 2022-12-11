Alex Ovechkin on approaching the 800 goals milestone: ‘To be third is going to be great’

Alex Ovechkin is within spitting distance of one of the biggest goals milestones of NHL history. The Capitals’ Great Eight has scored 796 times and needs four more tallies to reach the 800 goals milestone. When Ovi does, he’ll join Gordie Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894) as the only players ever to do so.

Sunday, after the Capitals’ morning skate in Winnipeg, Ovechkin met with the media and was asked about that big benchmark in front of him.

Alex Ovechkin from morning skate discussing being on the brink of 800 career goals, Tom Wilson and Nicklas Backstrom joining the team on the road trip and more.#CapsJets | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/6DDxZus3Yu — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 11, 2022

Transcript

The order of the questions has been edited.

What do these milestones mean to you? You have the potential to reach 800 goals.

Alex Ovechkin: It’s great, you know? Every time you get closer to that big number — only two guys, obviously, have that number — so to be third is going to be great.

How many milestone pucks do you keep over your career that mean something to you?

Alex Ovechkin: Yeah, I have a couple pucks, but I like sticks. [smiles]

What’s been working on the power play? You’ve scored one PPG in five straight games and eight of the last nine?

Alex Ovechkin: I think we just have to realize we have the skill. We’ve played together for a long time. We just have to simplify our game when we’re out there.

How do you think in general the team has been playing lately? You’ve won the last three games.

Alex Ovechkin: We good. We collecting points. That’s the most important thing.

What’s the feel with Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson back out on the road with you guys?

Alex Ovechkin: Yeah, it’s great. Obviously, we miss them a lot. On the ice and off the ice, they big part of our team. Leaders. It’s always fun to see them out there.

The Capitals will play Winnipeg Sunday night before flying to Chicago to play the Blackhawks on Tuesday night. The Caps will then play three straight games at home.

