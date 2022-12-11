Alex Ovechkin scores career goal no. 797 after his fourth empty-netter in the last three games

Who needs five-on-five and power-play goals when you can just shoot on an empty net?

Alex Ovechkin continued his empty-net goal tear against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. Ovechkin scored his fourth ENG in the last three games, putting an exclamation point on the Capitals’ 5-2 win. The Capitals are now on a four-game winning streak.

The goal was Ovechkin’s 797th goal of his career, putting him three away from the exclusive 800 goal milestone.

Ovechkin was able to score due to a heads-up pokecheck by Dmitry Orlov on Mark Scheifele in the waning minutes. Ovi collected the loose puck and fired at the empty net from just beyond the Capitals’ defensive blue line. The goal came on only Ovi’s third and final shot of the game.

“It must be some kind of record. Four in three?” Marcus Johansson said. “Well, it’s working.”

Ovechkin now trails second-place Gordie Howe (801) by four goals and record-holder Wayne Gretzky by 97 on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

The goal was Ovi’s 501st even-strength goal and his 406th road goal (the most of all time).