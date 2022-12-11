Capitals fan takes selfie with Brad Marchand at UFC 282

The UFC held its final PPV event of 2022 and the company had some special hockey guests in attendance at T-Mobile Arena.

Several star members of the Boston Bruins, including Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, and Patrice Bergeron, made an appearance on their off day in Vegas for the fight night headlined by Blachowicz-Ankalaev.

The Bruins were coming off a 4-3 to the Arizona Coyotes, Friday night. They play the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

Capitals fan Adina Pollack ran into Marchand and asked the controversial forward for a selfie. He obliged.

“He’s actually super nice in real life,” Adina said. “I told him I was a big Capitals fan! And he laughed a little.”

In the background of her selfie, Pastrnak, the NHL’s 2020 Rocket Richard winner, can be seen chatting.

While this article is about the Bruins being at the fight, it’s also about Adina and the incredible heights she’s reached as a professional. She works for the UFC and helps put on the fights. During UFC 282, she could be seen sitting beside ring announcer Bruce Buffer.

“I am a senior manager of on-site operations,” she said. “I sit octagon side during events. Half the things you see on screen during an event I’m in charge of like the LED walkways, LED clocks, and the score bug.”

Several of Adina’s followers on Instagram include lead announcer Jon Anik and popular analysts, Laura Sanko and Brett Okamoto.

Adina grew up in Falls Church, Virginia, and first became a Capitals fan back in college.

“My neighbors were fans and I quickly fell in love with the team,” Adina said. “I was a hardcore Mike Green fan.”

Adina was one of the thousands who also attended the Capitals championship parade in 2018.

One of the highlights of Adina’s young career before joining the UFC was working an XFL game at then-Verizon Center. Now she lives in Georgia and flies out for UFC events when they happen.

It goes to show you how much the Capitals fanbase has swelled during the Alex Ovechkin Era and why there are cheers for the team almost everywhere they go.