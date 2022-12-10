Home / News / Bobby Nardella injured in Hershey Bears’ 3-2 win over Cleveland Monsters

Bobby Nardella injured in Hershey Bears’ 3-2 win over Cleveland Monsters

By Ian Oland

December 10, 2022 11:34 pm

The Hershey Bears won their league-leading 17th game on Saturday against the Cleveland Monsters. Buoyed by 25 saves by Clay Stevenson in his AHL debut, the Bears got goals from Mike Sgarbossa, Aaron Ness, and Sam Anas for the victory.

But the game was not all good news for the Bears. The team lost defenseman Bobby Nardella in the first period due to an injury.

Nardella did not return to the game. Afterward, Bears head coach Todd Nelson said it was an upper-body injury and he would not play in the team’s next game.

If Nardella is out for any significant amount of time, he would join several big-name defensemen in the organization already on the injured list including Dmitry Orlov and Martin Fehervary. Bears defenseman Lucas Johansen recently returned from his own injury, but did not play against Cleveland.

Nardella did manage to get on the scoreboard before leaving the game. He tallied his 100th career point with a secondary assist on Mike Sgarbossa’s first-period goal.

Nardella, in his third full season with the Bears, is on pace for his best career season. Nardella has three goals and 10 assists in 23 games. Nardella leads all Bears’ defensemen in points (13) and shots (48).

The Bears will next be in action on Sunday as the rematch the Monsters at Giant Center.

Headline photo: Kyle Mace / Hershey Bears

