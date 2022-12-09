Signed Alex Ovechkin Reverse Retro jerseys and hats now available

Note: RMNB will get a tiny percentage of anything purchased through the following NHL Shop links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. It’s one of the easiest ways to support the site.

Two new intriguing Alex Ovechkin items have hit the NHL’s online store. The NHL Shop released signed Alex Ovechkin Reverse Retro jerseys. The size of the jerseys in the promotional images is 54.

The NHL Shop also released a rarer item – a signed Alex Ovechkin hat. The hat is Adidas’s official Reverse Retro 2.0 hat for the Capitals and features Ovechkin’s signature in silver boldly across the bill. You can get $55 off if you use the coupon code NHLGOAL during checkout.

Other Reverse Retro Ovechkin items still available include youth jerseys, men’s shirseys (small and medium), and women’s shirseys (all sizes). There are also a bunch of Reverse Retro 2.0 hoodies and other merch available as well. View all of the Capitals’ remaining RR 2.0 gear.

One other noteworthy item I found: the NHL Shop still has signed authentic Tom Wilson Stanley Cup Final jerseys available. Those jerseys have a discount of $87.50 if you use the coupon code NHLGOAL during checkout.

Happy shopping. Here’s a link to everything Capitals related. There’s still time to get items before Christmas!