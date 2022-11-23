Capitals vs Flyers, Capsgiving live blog and updates (Nov. 23, 2022)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers game on November 23, 2022.

Happy Capsgiving, friends!

The Washington Capitals will look to end their four-game losing streak tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers, who are on a seven-game skid of their own. The Flyers sit in sixth place and are one point ahead of the Capitals in the Metropolitan Division.

The Capitals will get a boost in their lineup as TJ Oshie will play for the first time in 11 games. The Capitals gave off vibes that Oshie could be out for a large chunk of the season, but he appears to have avoided serious injury.

The Capitals will play a Flyers team now led by John Tortorella, who somehow is even more honest than before. Goaltender Carter Hart has arguably been the team’s best player early in the season, saving a league high 14.2 goals above expected per Money Puck.

The game is on national TV and on TNT. Puck drop is a little after 7:30 pm.

Links

Tunnel shenanigans

Flyers wore Cooperalls during warmies.

Lines

1st period

