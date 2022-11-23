Capitals vs Flyers, Capsgiving live blog and updates (Nov. 23, 2022)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers game on November 23, 2022.
Happy Capsgiving, friends!
The Washington Capitals will look to end their four-game losing streak tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers, who are on a seven-game skid of their own. The Flyers sit in sixth place and are one point ahead of the Capitals in the Metropolitan Division.
The Capitals will get a boost in their lineup as TJ Oshie will play for the first time in 11 games. The Capitals gave off vibes that Oshie could be out for a large chunk of the season, but he appears to have avoided serious injury.
The Capitals will play a Flyers team now led by John Tortorella, who somehow is even more honest than before. Goaltender Carter Hart has arguably been the team’s best player early in the season, saving a league high 14.2 goals above expected per Money Puck.
The game is on national TV and on TNT. Puck drop is a little after 7:30 pm.
Links
Tunnel shenanigans
OOOOOOSHBAAAAABE!!!!!!!#ALLCAPS | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/buetoM4Tbq
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 24, 2022
Flyers wore Cooperalls during warmies.
Coops! There it is.
📺: @NHL_On_TNT
📻: @975TheFanatic
🔒: @betwayusa #PHIvsWSH | #FueledByPhilly pic.twitter.com/8tdcLnMNdC
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 24, 2022
Lines
Lineys!#CapsFlyers | @JackDaniels_US pic.twitter.com/2YGUpZz8f9
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 24, 2022
1st period
Comment below. Refresh this article throughout the night as we’ll be updating it live.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On