Joe Beninati to fill in for a sick John Walton on radio call of nationally televised Capitals-Flyers game

Longtime Caps Radio play-by-play man, John Walton, will miss Wednesday night’s Capitals-Flyers game due to a positive COVID test. Filling in for Walton will be a very familiar face in Joe Beninati.

With TNT airing the game nationally, Joe B is free to share his voice over radio for the matchup.

Walton announced the news via his personal Twitter account.

Unfortunately won’t be on the call of Caps/Flyers tonight, I tested positive for COVID earlier this week. Feeling good, just mild symptoms, will be back soon. Thanks to @JoeBpXp for filling in for me tonight, you will be in the best of hands. — John Walton (@JohnWaltonPxP) November 23, 2022

Joe B will return to radio where it all began for him when he made some appearances on his alma mater Bowdoin College’s WBOR station. The fill-in arrangement will be the direct inverse of when Walton was called in to take over for an ill Beninati during last season’s Capitals playoff run.

Walton was the voice of the Caps’ final game of the season when they fell to the Florida Panthers in Game Six of the first round.

With my broadcasting brother @JoeBpXp out due to illness, I’ll be on the TV call with @Laughlin18 on NBC Sports Washington tonight for Game 6. My guy @zackfisch is up from Hershey, and will have the call on @CapitalsRadio We miss you, Joe, feel better! #WinitforJoeB — John Walton (@JohnWaltonPxP) May 13, 2022

With the TV duties being handled by TNT, you can catch Joe B on the radio waves with Ken Sabourin and Ben Raby. Tune into WJFK 106.7 FM or Hubbard Radio (WFED 1500) for the coverage.

Get well soon, John!

Headline photo: Ian Oland/RMNB