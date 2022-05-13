John Walton to fill in for a sick Joe Beninati, team up with Craig Laughlin during Game Six broadcast

Longtime NBC Sports Washington play-by-play man, Joe Beninati, will miss tonight’s telecast due to illness. A source confirmed to RMNB that Capitals Radio’s John Walton will take the reins and fill in with Beninati feeling under the weather. Zack Fisch will slide over to Walton’s spot on the radio broadcast with the Hershey Bears eliminated from the postseason.

The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir was the first to report the news.

During Game Five, Beninati’s voice was weaker than usual and he did not have his normal energy or enthusiasm.

74 ➡️ 77 just what the doctor ordered!! pic.twitter.com/caUMzg6WJS — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) May 12, 2022

“I hate playing hurt,” Beninati remarked.

After the second period concluded, Al Koken replaced an ailing Beninati in the booth.

Feel better @JoeBpXp !!@RealSmokinAl steps in on the call with @Laughlin18 for the 3rd. You are in good hands Caps fans!! pic.twitter.com/wi1OuV5nv2 — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) May 12, 2022

“There hasn’t been a mutiny,” Koken joked to explain the change. “I’m not the captain now. Joe B is under the weather. He did a yeoman’s job during the first two periods but you could tell his voice was giving out. They go down way past South Carolina to get me from the Western Frontier League.”

Beninati’s best friend and partner, Craig Laughlin, extended his well wishes on social media.

My buddy is under the weather! The best in the Biz!! ⁦@JoeBpXp⁩ Feel better my friend!! ⁦@RealSmokinAl⁩

Is a jack of all trades! pic.twitter.com/GsfNInNd2q — Craig Laughlin (@Laughlin18) May 12, 2022

Friday’s Game Six will mark Walton’s first postseason TV broadcast covering the Capitals for NBC Sports Washington. Walton, the longtime radio voice of the Capitals, has seen his stock skyrocket over recent years after being tabbed by NBC Sports to call Olympics hockey and NHL regular season and playoff games on TV.

Anyways, fingers crossed we get our first televised Good Morning, Good Afternoon, and Good Night, Florida tonight.

Good luck, John, and feel better soon, Joe B!

Update: Eight minutes after RMNB published its story on social media, Walton made the news official.