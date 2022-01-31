John Walton will be part of NBC’s Olympic broadcast team for both men’s and women’s hockey in Beijing

Capitals’ radio play-by-play maestro, John Walton shared some big news Monday afternoon. Walton will be calling another Olympic Games as NBC has tasked him to be part of their broadcast team for both men’s and women’s hockey in Beijing.

This will be the second time Walton has done Olympic hockey for NBC as he covered women’s hockey at the 2018 Games in Pyeonchang, South Korea.

Walton made the announcement on his personal Twitter account.

Honored to once again be calling Olympic hockey for NBC starting Wednesday night, absolutely cannot wait! https://t.co/Fzs4hTyUrR — John Walton (@JohnWaltonPxP) January 31, 2022

Walton’s message read:

I’m thrilled and honored to once again be part of NBC’s coverage of the Olympic Winter Games. I’ll be part of the broadcast teams for both men’s and women’s hockey from Beijing. We’re calling up Zach Fisch from AHL Hershey to fill in for me on game broadcasts in my absence. He’ll be on the call until my return, you’ll be in good hands with him. I’m so thankful for the support of Monumental Sports and Entertainment, especially Ted Leonsis, Dick Patrick, and Hunter Lochmann, as I head out to call Olympic hockey again. Hope you’ll tune in on the networks of NBC for our coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics!

Hershey’s Zach Fisch will be on the call for Capitals games while Walton is away for the next seven games. Fisch called it a “dream to put on an NHL headset”.

Joining Walton in covering hockey from Beijing is a slew of familiar names that include Kenny Albert, Brian Boucher, Anson Carter, Keith Jones, Monique Lamoureux-Morando, A.J. Mleczko, Dom Moore, Eddie Olczyk, and Angela Ruggiero among others.

Congratulations, John! And also, congratulations on your dear Bengals making the Super Bowl!