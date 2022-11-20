Darcy Kuemper and Nicolas Aube-Kubel receive their championship rings from Colorado Avalanche

Current Washington Capitals players Darcy Kuemper and Nicolas Aube-Kubel were part of a very special run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Colorado Avalanche last season. The two helped the Avs win the third Stanley Cup in franchise history and the organization’s first since the 2000-01 campaign.

Saturday night in DC was their first opportunity to meet back up with their former teammates since departing in free agency over the summer and the Avs presented them with their championship rings.

A special moment with forever family. (Bet you’ll never guess what they’re laughing at… 😜)#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/uViTOKWOfE — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 20, 2022

Kuemper and Aube-Kubel were reunited with their former teammates in Capital One Arena’s visiting locker room after taking a 4-0 defeat to the Avs earlier in the night.

The two exchanged pleasantries with a handful of their good buddies before being sat down at a table and handed boxes containing their rings. Inside the boxes, alongside the rings, was a small video screen that played highlights from Colorado’s run to the Cup.

One of the highlights from the video that drew a great laugh was when Aube-Kubel dropped Lord Stanley right before the customary on-ice team photo. The 130-year-old trophy sported a mean dent afterward but otherwise was no worse for wear.

“Oh no,” Aube-Kubel said laughing. “OH NO.”

After that, the two champions were finally able to take their rings out and try on them for size. The Avalanche’s 14-karat white gold ring comes with 669 nice diamonds, 42 rubies, and 20 sapphires per the team.

Kuemper sported a 10-4 record in the playoffs for the Avs with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage as he helped backstop Colorado to the Cup victory. The 32-year-old netminder signed a five-year, $26.25 million contract with the Capitals this past summer.

Aube-Kubel got into 14 playoff games for Colorado. He signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs over the offseason, but was claimed off waivers by Washington in early November.

Screenshot via @coloradoavalanche/Instagram