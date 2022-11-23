The 2023 Capitals Canine Calendar, AKA the perfect holiday gift, is now officially on sale

The Washington Capitals announced on Wednesday that their 2023 Caps Canine Calendar is now available for purchase. This year’s calendar features photos of 27 different players posing with either their dogs or rescues. Biscuit, the Capitals team service dog in training is also featured.

Proceeds from sales of the calendar will benefit Wolf Trap Animal Rescue and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation.

The dapper dogs are here! 👔🐶 Here's an exclusive look at how this year's calendar with @WTARescue was made! It's THE perfect holiday gift so get your copy now: https://t.co/LtxIFeUnvX pic.twitter.com/QRh9CIsGJX — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 23, 2022

The calendar costs $20 and is available for purchase online, at the team store and merchandise stands at Capital One Arena, and at the team store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

Here is how the front cover will look and also a few preview shots provided by Caps PR.

Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and Dmitry Orlov for January

Tom Wilson for March

Garnet Hathaway and Nic Dowd for May

Darcy Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren for June

Trevor van Riemsdyk and Conor Sheary for July

The overall photography and photo editing services for the calendar were donated by Virgil Ocampo Photography. Paige Dowd, Annie van Riemsdyk, and Taylor Wilson served as art directors for the project.

For fans outside the area, the MedStar Capitals Iceplex Team Store is taking phone orders.

The 2022 K9 Calendar has arrived! They’re available for purchase in store & over the phone beginning on 11/23. These are available for $20 with all proceeds benefiting the @WTARescue & @MSEFndn #ALLCAPS 571.224.0595 pic.twitter.com/OronR4TK6F — Capitals Stores (@ShopMedStarCaps) November 23, 2022

