Nicklas Backstrom continues on-ice rehab work before Capitals practice

Nicklas Backstrom is continuing his rehab from major offseason hip surgery.

NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti reported on Twitter that Backstrom got in some shooting work with assistant coach Blaine Forsythe before Capitals practice on Monday.

Backstrom last took the ice in a non-contact jersey with the Caps at their Saturday morning skate before taking on the Colorado Avalanche.

When asked how his skate went on Saturday at a public appearance in Prince Frederick, MD, Backstrom smiled big and said, “It went great.”

A source tells RMNB that it’s believed the Capitals center is personally targeting a return early in 2023.

Andreas Öhgren, Backstrom’s personal trainer, flew over from Sweden and spent a month closely working with Backstrom in the fall. In a note on Instagram, Öhgren wrote of the off-ice rehab work that “the results up until now have exceeded all expectations” and “we are a good part of the way, but there is still a long way to go.”

Here’s what Öhgren wrote per a Google translation:

Sitting on the plane and reflecting on these three weeks that have just passed. 🙏 Over the years I’ve traveled, I’ve learned that a perfect time for reflection and gratitude is on the plane.

You sit where you sit. To be a part of working with one of the world’s best hockey players and making sure he can get back to the sport he loves is an incredible honor and something I both love to do and am extremely grateful to be able to do. Of course, the fact that the results up until now have exceeded all expectations makes it even more amazing. Working with a professional who is fully focused on doing everything to get back to his sport is something very special. When the will and passion shine.

When you can almost touch the joy when the results are more the island you dared to jump on. To get such results, of course, it takes an extremely motivated athlete, a team that works together and communicates to get the absolute best out of everyone. Unfortunately, it rarely looks like this, and instead prestige and ego take over. It will never be perfect. Thank you Nicke for believing in me and thank you for being you.

It is absolutely fantastic to work with you. No matter how good a hockey player you are, you are an even better person. Now the journey continues and I am with you all the way.

We are a good part of the way, but there is still a long way to go. Now I will reflect further during landing and feel the gratitude take over my whole body. So should you who are reading this.

Wherever you are. 🙏 There is always something to be thankful for. Every day. See it.

If Backstrom can return to form, his addition to the Capitals would be a huge boost as the team tries to make the playoffs for a ninth straight season. The Capitals currently sit 13th in the Eastern Conference standings and seventh in the Metropolitan Division, trailing first-place New Jersey by 13 points.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB