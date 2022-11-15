Capitals vs Panthers live blog and updates (Nov. 15, 2022)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game on November 15, 2022.

The Washington Capitals went 1-1 in its home and home series against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Now they’re in Sunrise to take on the talented Florida Panthers who ousted them in the first round of the playoffs last season.

It’s another big game for the Capitals who sit in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division with a losing record, 7-8-2.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington and puck drop is a little after 7 pm.

Lines

#FlaPanthers in warmups: Verhaeghe – Barkov – Tkachuk

Lomberg – Lundell – Reinhart

Luostarinen – Bennett – White

Cousins – Staal – Hornqvist Forsling – Montour

Staal – Ekblad

Mahura – Gudas Bobrovsky

Knight — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) November 15, 2022

1st Period

Snively-Eller-Mantha and Fehervary-Jensen started for the Caps.

Anthony Mantha hit the post on the first shift. John Carlson gives up a breakaway to the Panthers.

🚨 1-0 Panthers. Alex Ovechkin loses control of the puck in the high slot. Aleksander Barkov picks it up and beats Darcy Kuemper with a shot he saw all the way. The goal came 5:45 into the period.

Ten minutes into the games, the Panthers are out-shooting the Capitals 14-4.

Former Caps teammates Garnet Hathaway and Radko Gudas had to be seperated.

The Capitals are fortunate to only be down one goal. They were outshot by a wide margin 20-7 and out-attempted at 5v5, 29-13. Big YIKES.

2nd Period

Lars Eller gets a two-minute minor for an illegal check to the head of Carter Verhaeghe. Verhaeghe had his head down and Eller appeared to hit him in the sternum.

🚨 2-0 Panthers. Sam Reinhart scores from out of mid-air on a rebound. The goal came 3:46 into the second period.

The Capitals are currently being doubled up in shots 26-13 with 16 minutes to go.

🚨 2-1 Panthers. Dylan Strome with an incredible effort. The center picked the top corner past Bobrovsky for a beautiful highlight-reel goal. The tally was at the 15:04 mark.

The Panthers lead in shots on goal 34-21 and attempts at 5v5, 38-21.

3rd Period

The Capitals are dominating play in the opening minutes of the third period.

🚨 3-1 Panthers. Nick Cousins, alone in front of the net, skates around Darcy Kuemper’s diving pokecheck and slides it into the net. Caps had a great start to the period, but that goal might doom them. The goal came at the 7:02 mark.

🚨 3-2 Panthers. On a delayed penalty call, John Carlson redirected a Erik Gustafsson pass past Bobrovsky near the crease.

🚨 4-2 Panthers. Verhaeghe pots a goal with a loose puck in front of the Capitals net.

Darcy Kuemper pulled with around 2:45 left in the period.

🚨 5-2 Panthers. Verhaeghe with the empty-netter.

Capitals lose 5-2 to the Panthers. They went 0 for 5 on the power play. They are now 3-5-2 in their last 10 games. Their next five games: @STL, COL, PHI, CGY, @NJ.

