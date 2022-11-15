Looking pretty bad: Panthers beat Caps 5-2

The Washington Capitals continued their trip through the disputed lands of Florida with Tuesday’s game against the Panthers. The Caps got trounced for the first forty minutes and lost another agonizing game.
The Caps blew a breakout, allowing Sasha Barkov to light up Darcy Kuemper. Sam Reinhart batted a puck out of midair to make it 2-0. Late in a brutal second period, Dylan Strome went short-side through a screen to make it 2-1. Despite a ton of pressure from Washington in the third, prodigal quarterback Kirk Cousins sailed in a goal to make it 3-1. On a delayed penalty, John Carlson caught a slot pass and brought the score within one, but Verhaege won a net-front scramble and added an empty-netter.
Caps lose. They’re 3-5-2 in their last ten games.
Here’s, ugh, here’s reverse Bailamos again.
I’m again reminding myself that the Caps are just treading water. Their roster is still majorly injured, so I shouldn’t get dispirited when they play terribly in consecutive games against good teams. But, hoo boy, this was another miserable game. Purely as an entertainment product, the Washington Capitals have been dismal this season. That’s not good news for a lot of reasons – especially if you, like me, are in the write-about-the-Capitals business.
St. Louis on Thursday.
